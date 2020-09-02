Qld to keep borders shut for another month

The Queensland government will keep state borders shut for least a month amid continuing concern about community transmission of COVID-19 in southern states.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the borders will stay closed after a Victorian man who had coronavirus was caught trying to the enter the state and two more local cases were reported.

"We said we would review it at the end of the each month and there has been no advice from the chief health officer to change what we are doing," she said on Tuesday.

The premier said Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young wanted to see southern states, and NSW in particular, go through two 14-day COVID-19 incubation cycles without any new cases of community transmission.

"I'll tell you what we're looking for - to keep Queenslanders safe, that's what we're looking for," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The premier said her border closures had been vindicated by the arrest of a Victorian man who had COVID-19 arriving at Brisbane Airport on Monday.

Victorian authorities had been hunting the man who was intercepted by police at the airport after arriving on his 9.19am flight and could be charged. Another 84 passengers will be tested and have their contacts traced.

"This goes to show how strong our border measures are and the fact that they are working," Ms Palaszczuk added.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington supported border closures as long as they are based on health advice and consistent.

"We've had the Palaszczuk government allow exemptions for football coaches, for celebrities, and now we understand a possibility of a bikie, a Queensland bikie, coming back across the border," she said.

"Yet we've got people (from Queensland) that are having life-saving operations in NSW hospitals not being able to quarantine."

Meanwhile, federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham urged the premier and her interstate counterparts to consider a proposed national COVID-19 hotspot regime to help ease interstate travel without increasing infection risk.

"I find it incredibly disappointing that a premier like Annastacia Palaszczuk would be so closed-minded to even looking at the evidence and rule it out before she has seen it," he said.

Queensland recorded another two COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 9am, with the total number of active cases reaching 28. All of those cases are part of a cluster linked to Queensland's Corrective Services Academy in Wacol.

One new case was an 18-year-old male student at Staines Memorial College at Redbank Plains, southeast of Brisbane.

The school was closed indefinitely after another student tested positive on Sunday night. All 600 students are being screened.

The second new case was a 37-year-old male nurse working at Ipswich Hospital's COVID-19 ward, who felt abdominal pain and decided to get tested as a precaution.

Health Minister Steven Miles thanked the nurse for his exemplary actions.

"It underlines how we can all do the right thing by monitoring our health and if we have any symptoms at all that are of any cause for concern we can go and get tests," he said.

The health minister said 7489 had been conducted in 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, up from more than 6864 in the previous 24 hours.

Health restrictions remain in place preventing more than 10 people gathering in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, the Gold Coast, South Burnett and Goondiwindi without a COVID-19 safety plan.