Lawyer X inquiry won’t recommend charges

Victoria Police officers and gangland supersnitch Nicola Gobbo should be found to have committed crimes in the Lawyer X scandal, it has been recommended.

But after more than a year of public hearings, it's also been revealed that Commissioner Margaret McMurdo won't recommend they face charges in her final report on the underworld saga.

Submissions by Chris Winneke QC, counsel assisting the royal commission into Ms Gobbo's informing, were released on Tuesday night.

"The submissions included contentions that I should find various named current and former Victoria Police officers and Ms Nicola Gobbo may have committed criminal offences," Ms McMurdo said in reasons for her decision.

"I decided not to make findings in my final report, which will be publicly available, that any named individuals may have committed criminal offences."

The more than 2000-page collection of documents also includes separate submissions from Victoria Police, former chief commissioners Simon Overland and Graham Ashton, Ms Gobbo, drug kingpin Tony Mokbel and others.

But the sections naming individuals who may have committed criminal offences or breaches of Victoria Police legislation have been redacted.

Ms McMurdo said a decision around criminal charges was for Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions, Kerri Judd QC.

Public discussion could unfairly prejudice future trials and the contentions made in submissions "will be detrimental to the reputations of those named", she said.

Submissions by Mr Winneke, Andrew Woods and Megan Tittensor, reveal the criminal cases of 1011 people may have been affected by Ms Gobbo's informing.

Three of Mokbels cases may have been affected between October 2005 and May 2008 when she represented him and also was a registered human source.

The submissions say Ms Gobbo and Victoria Police failed to make appropriate disclosures about her role as an informer.

Even after Mokbel pleaded guilty to some charges, that obligation still remained.

Mokbel is one of nearly a dozen people currently appealing convictions they claim were tainted by Ms Gobbo's informing.

Victoria Police in a statement conceded that allowing Ms Gobbo to give information about her clients was "profoundly wrong".

"It was an indefensible interference in the lawyer/client relationship, a relationship that is essential to the proper functioning of the criminal justice system and to the rule of law," a statement from the force said.

"Our failure at that time to ensure that these circumstances were identified and disclosed was also a significant and missed opportunity to right a wrong."

The statement includes an apology to the courts and the community "for breaching its trust".