Two sites ticked for West Gate toxic soil

Melbourne's long-running West Gate Tunnel soil saga is a step closer to resolution, with two potential sites approved to hold the toxic fill.

But the sites still need a green light from the Victorian government and a local government authority says it is "extremely disappointed" about one of the locations.

If the state government grants approval, it's up to the joint venture running the tunnel project to choose one of the sites.

A legal stoush over construction of the tunnel is headed to arbitration, after builders of the $6.7 billion project pushed to rip up their contract over the soil issue.

Victoria's Environment Protection Authority on Tuesday announced it has approved a management plan for Maddingley Brown Coal at Bacchus Marsh, west of Melbourne.

It also approved the Hi Quality site at suburban Bulla in Melbourne's northwest.

Both sites have been nominated to accept soil contaminated with PFAS chemicals after being dug up by tunnel-boring machines.

Hundreds of workers have lost their jobs because of delays to the project, meant to be an alternative to the city's heavily-congested West Gate Bridge.

Moorabool Shire Council released a statement via Twitter, voicing its opposition to the approval for Maddingley Brown Coal.

"Council has been stonewalled and blocked from receiving the environmental documentation that outlines the potential impact to the community, environment and food bowl," Mayor David Edwards said.

"Now a decision has been made with no consultation with council or the community."

The Bacchus Marsh Community Coalition is likewise opposed to the Maddingley Brown Coal site, tweeting it has the potential to cause a "national disaster".

"The MBC isn't a suitable location for 1.5 million tonnes of soil that will (decimate) our town and our farming communities," it said.

The legal stoush over the tunnel project has involved toll giant Transurban taking CPB Contractors and John Holland to Victoria's Supreme Court, after the two builders asked to be released from the deal.

CPB and John Holland argued the contaminated soil amounted to an extraordinary and unforeseen circumstance, meaning their subcontract could not be fulfilled.

On August 7, Justice Kevin Lyons ruled a tribunal and not the Supreme Court was best placed to rule on the dispute between the company and its builders.

At least 200 workers on the project have lost their jobs since January because of the delays. The project is due to be finished in 2023, a year behind schedule.