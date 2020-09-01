National

Police team briefed on Kumanjayi Walker

By AAP Newswire

Kumanjayi Walker

1 of 1

An immediate response team tasked to arrest Kumanjayi Walker before his death had been briefed that he posed a significant danger to police and had a capacity for extreme violence, a court has been told.

The team was given details of an incident three days before when the 19-year-old came at other officers with an axe.

Body camera footage of the axe incident was shown to the Alice Spring Local Court on Tuesday.

A member of the response team, Constable Zachary Rolfe, has been charged with the murder of Mr Walker who was fatally shot as officers tried to take him into custody in his home in Yuendumu, 300 kilometres northwest of Alice Springs in November last year.

Giving evidence at a committal hearing, Sergeant Julie Frost said before the attempted arrest she still had some hope that Mr Walker would give himself up.

But she agreed with defence counsel that she knew he had a violent criminal history and had previously assaulted police.

After the incident with the axe, which she described as a serious and significant assault, she had also gone to speak with his grandparents to tell them how serious the situation was and that he could have been killed at that time.

In her statement after his death, Sgt Frost said she had indicated to his grandparents that in his actions three days earlier Mr Walker had made things worse for himself.

"I reiterated the fact that what he did could have got my members killed and Arnold (Kumanjayi) could have been killed as well, or could have been shot because of his actions," she said in part of her statement read to the court by Rolfe's defence counsel.

But in the same statement, Sgt Frost said she did not feel personally at risk of attack by Mr Walker, believing he would be more interested in escaping.

"We would always kit up and go out fully - with all your accoutrements on in case something like that happened, but I didn't think for a minute that he would come out at us," she said.

Const Rolfe did not attend Tuesday's hearing in person but by video link from Canberra.

He has not yet entered a plead but previously indicated he intended to contest the charge.

The committal hearing is scheduled to continue for the rest of the week.

Mr Walker's death has been a flashpoint for anger over police treatment of Aboriginal people.

Numerous rallies have been held around Australia citing his death, including recent Black Lives Matter marches.

