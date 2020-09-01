Concern over WA virus travel breaches

People are routinely flying into Western Australia without travel exemptions, frustrating the state government's efforts to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Police Minister Michelle Roberts says a small number of passengers arrive in Perth each week without the necessary G2G travel pass.

They are either immediately flown home or taken into hotel quarantine while they wait for a flight.

WA's hard border restrictions have kept case numbers low but there has recently been several quarantine breaches, including by two Adelaide women who were denied travel exemptions but still managed to enter the state.

The McGowan government wants airlines to be forced to provide flight manifests to WA authorities so they can screen arrivals.

But the nation's carriers believe the demand is impractical after being forced to stand down much of their workforce.

Industry group Airlines for Australia and New Zealand says there has been more than 70 changes to domestic border restrictions since the pandemic started.

"Australian airlines have worked cooperatively with health authorities since the outset and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but cannot be held responsible for upholding state border restrictions," chief executive Alison Roberts said on Tuesday.

"Airlines continue to provide information and alerts to customers throughout the booking process, at the airport and in-flight to ensure they are aware of their personal responsibility to meet entry requirements upon arrival.

"Passenger manifests are finalised just prior to departure and are provided immediately to health and government authorities upon official request."

Ms Roberts said the government's proposal was "clearly the most sensible solution".

"People who've been to America and other places know you have to have your ESTA pass otherwise Qantas doesn't let you on the plane," she said.

"The same should apply here."

Premier Mark McGowan is expected to raise the issue at Friday's national cabinet meeting.

Australian Federal Police WA Commander John Tanti said there was a question of whether his agency would have the lawful power to conduct such searches.

"The bottom line is we are providing extensive assistance to all state agencies in our role providing security at the airport," he told ABC radio.

Meanwhile, a Perth man who caused a major health scare by skipping quarantine to go to the pub after arriving from Queensland remains in a secure hotel.

Police say they found Paul John Lawrence, 53, at Hotel Northbridge on Friday when he should have been in quarantine.

Bar management closed the venue for cleaning the next day and police told customers to isolate and get tested if necessary.

Lawrence has since tested negative and will face court at a later date.

WA recorded no new positive tests on Tuesday. Five cases remain active.