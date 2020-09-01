National

NRL star Addo-Carr admits gun crime

By AAP Newswire

Josh Addo-Carr (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne Storm rugby league star Josh Addo-Carr has admitted using an unauthorised firearm during a camping trip on the NSW mid-north coast.

The 25-year-old in April uploaded footage of himself shooting a gun during the controversial trip to a farm owned by fellow NSW State of Origin representative Latrell Mitchell.

Addo-Carr pleaded guilty to the offence through his lawyer at Taree Local Court on Tuesday.

Mitchell, who suffered a season-ending injury during South Sydney's thumping win last week, has already admitted giving Addo-Carr the firearm knowing the Storm stalwart was not authorised.

The Storm player earlier said he took family to Mitchell's farm, near Taree, to "put smiles on their faces" after they had been going through a tough time.

Both Addo-Carr and Mitchell were handed $50,000 fines by the NRL for bringing the game into disrepute and fined $1000 by NSW Police for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Addo-Carr is listed for sentence on October 20, five days before the NRL grand final.

Mitchell is due to be sentenced on November 9.

