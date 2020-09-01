National

Forensic review of Vic Libs member records

By AAP Newswire

Michael Sukkar - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian Liberal Party officials have appointed KordaMentha to conduct a forensic review of their membership records following allegations of branch stacking.

"The Administrative Committee of the Victorian Liberal Party met recently and resolved that I should proceed to appoint forensic accountants to review the Victorian Liberal Party's membership records, practices and rules," state director Sam McQuestin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I can report today that I have appointed KordaMentha to undertake this investigation."

He said the move demonstrated the party's "commitment to ensuring the integrity" of its membership and systems.

It follows an expose by Nine's 60 Minutes program last week, which alleged powerbroker Marcus Bastiaan directed taxpayer-funded electorate officers to recruit party members and stack Liberal branches with conservatives.

The right-wing operatives reportedly targeted ethnic communities and religious groups.

Mr Bastiaan denies the branch-stacking claims but resigned from the party last week.

The offices of two senior federal politicians - Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar and veteran MP Kevin Andrews - were linked to the allegations.

Mr McQuestin has demanded answers from both.

The pair have denied any wrongdoing and ordered independent reviews of their staffing arrangements.

Branch-stacking revelations also shook the Victorian Labor Party in June, leading to the removal of powerbroker Adem Somyurek from the party.

Two state ministers also resigned from cabinet while the corruption watchdog investigates.

