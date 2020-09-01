Stowaway charged over NSW border crossing

A woman who allegedly tried to sneak into NSW from Victoria by hiding in the back of a truck has been charged by police.

The Wagga Wagga local had tried to cross the border at Albury on several times on Saturday and Sunday, but was turned away as she did not have the correct permit.

She then allegedly climbed into the back of a truck and hid as it crossed the border legally, before making the rest of her way home to Wagga Wagga.

Police turned up on her doorstop on Tuesday, arresting and charging her with not complying with a COVID-19 order.

She will face Wagga Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.

Another couple who were refused entry to NSW from Victoria have also been charged, after the woman later gave birth at Coffs Harbour on the NSW north coast.

Coffs Harbour police last Thursday discovered the 26-year-old woman had attended Coffs Harbour Hospital to give birth and the 28-year-old man was with her.

Police spoke with the pair on Monday after the woman was discharged from hospital and it was established they crossed the border at a different location.

The man and woman were issued court attendance notices for not complying with a noticed COVID-19 direction.

They will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on September 14.

Four cars driving in convoy were stopped by police at a border checkpoint on the Murray Valley Highway in Euston on August 17, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police spoke to all the occupants - 10 Malaysian nationals, including a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman - who presented Victorian border resident permits and said they planned to drive to Coffs Harbour to find work as fruit pickers.

They were told their permits did not allow for travel beyond the border zone and they would instead need to fly into Sydney and quarantine in a hotel for 14 days before they could head to the north coast.

The group was refused entry into NSW and directed to return to Victoria, police said.

Meanwhile, a Bondi restaurateur has copped a $5000 fine after calling police on Friday to evict a diner who was refusing to leave.

On arrival, police were advised the man had left but the officers requested to see the COVID safety plan, which could not be produced and the restaurateur was fined the following Monday.

A party in the NSW snowfields on Wednesday night also cost the revellers.

Officers from Monaro Police District were contacted after reports of a large party in the staff quarters of a resort at Jindabyne.

As the officers approached the unit, a partygoer alerted the occupants of the police presence and 20 to 30 people ran from the area.

Police then warned at least 30 people inside the unit of the Public Health Orders before dispersing them. The occupants, two men aged 22 and 25, were later issued a $1000 fine each with further fines expected.