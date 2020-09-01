National

Qld man not guilty of drug dealer’s murder

By AAP Newswire

Ashley Dyball (file image)



A one-time anti-Islamic State fighter has been found not guilty of killing a drug dealer whose body was found in a shallow grave next to a tomahawk.

But a jury has found Ashley Mitchell Scott Dyball, 28, guilty of improperly interfering with the corpse of Samuel Thompson.

After a four-day trial and less than a day of deliberations, the Brisbane Supreme Court jury found Dyball not guilty of murder and not guilt of manslaughter.

Mr Thompson's decomposed body was found buried in Beerburrum State Forest, north of Brisbane, about three weeks after he was killed on March 7, 2017.

The trial heard he died either from a blow to his face with a tomahawk, or from being strangled.

The cannabis dealer - who made thousands of dollars from selling drugs - told friends he was meeting a new supplier on the day he died.

The trial was shown CCTV footage of Dyball arriving at the house of another dealer Roberto Boscaino shortly before Mr Thompson on the day of the killing.

Mr Thompson's body was later taken from the house in a toolbox on the back of Boscaino's Mitsubishi Triton ute.

Boscaino was sentenced to life in prison in December after being found guilty in a separate trial of murdering Mr Thompson. He pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with a corpse, along with drug and weapons offences.

But Dyball, who fought with Kurdish forces against Islamic State in Syria five years ago, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and another of improperly interfering with Mr Thompson's remains.

