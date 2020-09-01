National

Gun hoarder went on burglary, damage spree

By AAP Newswire

A hoarder with a house full of guns used a front-end loader to rip off the front of a building in one of a series of burglaries.

In a months-long crime spree, Grant James Nalder, 35, and his 42-year-old co-conspirator Martin John Locandro committed burglaries in regional towns across western Victoria.

Significant damage was caused to the Clunes building when the loader smashed into the newsagent facade in March last year.

The men also did more than $43,000 damage at an Avoca turf club, stealing $37,500 cash in the burglary just days out from the club's major race day in October 2018.

While insurance covered some of the club's major losses, they're still out of pocket for the $20,000 insurance excess.

After successfully breaking into the safe, Nalder managed to steal $189,000 from a Beaufort ATM and the two men together stole $96,000 from an ATM in Lake Bolac.

Nalder pleaded guilty to 25 changes including 13 connected to the burglaries and failed attempts, and others relating to weapons and drug possession.

A psychological report given to County Court Judge John Smallwood showed Nalder was remorseful for his actions, which he attributed to "poor decision making while under the influence".

Judge Smallwood said many people became addicted to drugs while dealing with personal issues, but Nalder's situation was more serious.

"(Others) don't get to a stage of stealing front-end loaders and tearing the front off shops. That's out of control," Judge Smallwood said.

The burglaries were calculated, professional thieving, he said.

Nalder also admitted possession of a traffickable quantity of firearms, possession of a silencer and a military ordinance.

Defence lawyer Jarrod Williams said Nalder had moved into his grandfather's home after the old man died and some of the guns had been left behind.

Nalder became a hoarder and the house became uninhabitable, piled to the ceiling with so much junk even he didn't know what he had anymore, Mr Williams said.

But the judge disputed the claim the guns weren't all his. He has previously been jailed for firearm offences.

"Are you trying to tell me the sawn-off shotgun was his grandad's are you? Let's get real about this - that is a lot of firearms," Judge Smallwood said.

"That's an arsenal ... I've got sympathy for hoarders but you don't hoard that."

Nalder also had 200 shotgun rounds.

Locandro's lawyer Eleanor Millar said he began using amphetamines in his 20s to improve his sport performance, but began using ice because he felt it helped him better with socialisation and communication.

She said his criminal history was limited given his age and long history of substance abuse.

The men are due to be sentenced next week.

