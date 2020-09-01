Low test numbers worry Vic authorities

Victoria's coronavirus test numbers have plummeted to a level not seen since late June, prompting renewed concern from state health boss Brett Sutton.

Ahead of Sunday's announcement of how Melbourne and regional Victoria will start coming out of their lockdowns, the chief health officer says it remains crucial that anyone with even mild symptoms needs to be tested.

Victorian authorities have said repeatedly that a high daily testing rate is crucial to making sure the state comes out of its second wave with minimal risk.

On Tuesday the test number for the past 24 hours was only 10,153, well down on the previous day's figure of 14,440 and the lowest figure since June 23.

Authorities want the figure up about 20,000 per day.

"That's not enough. I know there's more respiratory illness out there," Professor Sutton said.

"So we need everyone who has compatible symptoms ... to step up for testing.

"If we know where every case in Victoria is today, we could end it in a week.

"There are always a proportion of people who haven't tested and continue to transmit, or who have tested and haven't isolated immediately. That's our challenge and that's stuff that I can't control in its entirety."

Prof Sutton said people felt safer as key statistics came down and they might not think they needed to be tested.

While test numbers are causing concern, generally Victoria's virus numbers continue to trend well.

Only 70 new cases and five deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Prof Sutton said daily new cases could be close to single digits by mid-September.

Active Victorian cases are down to 2519 and only 139 of them are in regional areas.

That has prompted the state government to announce two reopening roadmaps on Sunday - one for Melbourne and the other for regional Victoria.

Melbourne remains under stricter stage four rules and the rest of the state is under stage three provisions.

On Monday, Premier Daniel Andrews said they would "jealously guard" the low regional case numbers.

The government continues to meet with business, union and community organisations ahead of Sunday's announcement.

"It's fair to say that the overwhelming view of those groups so far is the need for certainty and the need to ensure that as we ease restrictions we head in one direction, rather than out and back again," Jobs Minister Martin Pakula said.

While the roadmaps will be announced on Sunday, there is no indication when Victoria's restrictions will start easing.

The Melbourne and regional restrictions are due to end on September 13 but they could be extended depending on virus statistics.