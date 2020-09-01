Labor against Morrison’s green law changes

Labor is set to oppose the Morrison government's proposed environment laws which will pass more approval power to the states.

Opposition environment spokeswoman Terri Butler says the bill purely exists for political conflict.

Under the changes, states must abide by a set of yet-to-be-developed national environmental standards.

The reform was prompted by a review of the system, which is not yet complete.

Former competition watchdog Graeme Samuel is conducting the review, which has so far found the current laws are ineffective and Australia's environmental trajectory is unsustainable.

The interim report recommended establishing an independent environment watchdog, which the government has rejected.

Ms Butler says one must be created to be a "cop on the beat".

"The Samuel review is the most significant opportunity for environmental reform in the last 20 years - but Scott Morrison is bungling it," she said on Tuesday.

"With no proposed standards, no independent cop on the beat, and no additional funding for the states despite the extra responsibility, this bill is designed for political conflict."

Environment Minister Sussan Ley introduced the draft legislation to parliament last week, arguing it would create more certainty on environmental protections.

The Greens want the bill looked at by a Senate committee, in a bid to prevent the laws from passing before Professor Samuel's review is complete in October.