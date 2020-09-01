National

ICAC investigates disgraced former NSW MP

By AAP Newswire

Former NSW MP Daryl Maguire - AAP

Disgraced former NSW MP Daryl Maguire will be investigated by the NSW corruption watchdog over a cash-for-influence scandal that forced his resignation from parliament.

The NSW Independent Crime and Corruption Commission said a formal public inquiry, expected to run for four weeks, would begin on September 21.

The former member for Wagga Wagga resigned from parliament in 2018 after a separate ICAC inquiry heard he sought payment to help broker deals for some property developers.

In secretly taped phone conversations played at the inquiry, he was heard boasting about a Chinese client with "mega money" and discussing potential commissions from property deals with a Canterbury city councillor at the centre of that investigation.

Now, Mr Maguire will be at the centre of his own inquiry, which will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ruth McColl.

The probe will investigate whether Mr Maguire breached public trust by using his public office and the use of parliamentary resources to improperly gain a benefit for himself.

The inquiry will also look at whether he sought to improperly gain benefits for entities or people close to him, including G8way International Pty Ltd.

