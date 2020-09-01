National

Qld cop wins appeal over DV leak

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Police Senior Constable Neil Punchard (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Queensland police officer who leaked the address of a domestic violence survivor to her ex-husband has had his jail sentence set aside.

Neil Glen Punchard, 54, received a wholly suspended two-month jail sentence in October after pleading guilty to nine counts of computer hacking in 2013 and 2014.

He appealed the harshness of the sentence, saying he should have been fined with no conviction recorded.

District Court Judge Craig Chowdhury on Tuesday ordered Punchard be sentenced to 100 hours of community service on one charge and 40 hours on another.

On another two charges he is convicted, but not further punished.

Judge Chowdhury also ordered that none of the convictions be recorded.

Punchard gave information from the police database to his mate, who was involved in a bitter split with the woman.

He further "inflamed" the situation by providing the man with advice about what to say to the victim in a series of derogatory rants, prosecutor Angus Edwards told the Brisbane District Court during an earlier appeal hearing.

"He called her a bitch. He said to f*** her over. He said the bitch needs to fall on her own sword for the battle she started," Mr Edwards said.

"He would say things like 'I know you're screaming on the inside. Let loose on her'."

Mr Edwards opposed Punchard's appeal, saying he had breached the trust placed in him by the community and knowingly placed the woman at risk.

"His job was to protect members of the public ... and he behaved in the exact opposite way to what was expected of him," he added.

"He used to his position to make an already bad situation worse."

Punchard's barrister Jeffrey Hunter QC told the appeal court the sentencing magistrate had placed too much weight on the harm the leak caused to the woman.

He said Punchard was charged with computer hacking, not sending text messages or harming the woman.

"Whilst it is true the estranged wife did suffer detriment, that detriment is almost entirely, if not completely, as a result of the conduct of the estranged husband, not (Punchard)," Mr Hunter said.

"(His) conduct, serious though it was, did not require a term of imprisonment."

Latest articles

National

Victoria battens down for more wild winds

Fresh from two fronts that caused extensive damage, Victoria is forecast to be battered by more strong winds on Wednesday.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney businessman says he’s no slave lord

A successful Sydney businessman who underpaid his live-in nanny more than $93,000 in wages disputes media representations of him conducting in modern slavery.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld to keep borders shut for another month

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire