Qld cop wins appeal over DV leak

A Queensland police officer who leaked the address of a domestic violence survivor to her ex-husband has had his jail sentence set aside.

Neil Glen Punchard, 54, received a wholly suspended two-month jail sentence in October after pleading guilty to nine counts of computer hacking in 2013 and 2014.

He appealed the harshness of the sentence, saying he should have been fined with no conviction recorded.

District Court Judge Craig Chowdhury on Tuesday ordered Punchard be sentenced to 100 hours of community service on one charge and 40 hours on another.

On another two charges he is convicted, but not further punished.

Judge Chowdhury also ordered that none of the convictions be recorded.

Punchard gave information from the police database to his mate, who was involved in a bitter split with the woman.

He further "inflamed" the situation by providing the man with advice about what to say to the victim in a series of derogatory rants, prosecutor Angus Edwards told the Brisbane District Court during an earlier appeal hearing.

"He called her a bitch. He said to f*** her over. He said the bitch needs to fall on her own sword for the battle she started," Mr Edwards said.

"He would say things like 'I know you're screaming on the inside. Let loose on her'."

Mr Edwards opposed Punchard's appeal, saying he had breached the trust placed in him by the community and knowingly placed the woman at risk.

"His job was to protect members of the public ... and he behaved in the exact opposite way to what was expected of him," he added.

"He used to his position to make an already bad situation worse."

Punchard's barrister Jeffrey Hunter QC told the appeal court the sentencing magistrate had placed too much weight on the harm the leak caused to the woman.

He said Punchard was charged with computer hacking, not sending text messages or harming the woman.

"Whilst it is true the estranged wife did suffer detriment, that detriment is almost entirely, if not completely, as a result of the conduct of the estranged husband, not (Punchard)," Mr Hunter said.

"(His) conduct, serious though it was, did not require a term of imprisonment."