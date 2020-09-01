National

SA Labor revamps its frontbench team

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Labor leader Peter Malinauskas - AAP



Labor leader Peter Malinauskas has reshuffled his front bench and has pledged to take the team to the next state election in 2022.

The line-up includes two new faces, with Andrea Michaels and Blair Boyer joining the shadow cabinet.

Ms Michaels will take on the housing and urban development portfolios along with consumer and business affairs and small and family businesses.

Mr Boyer will be Labor's spokesman on education matters and in relation to skills and training.

Some existing members of the front bench have also been given new roles, with Mr Malinauskas taking on job creation and his deputy Susan Close climate change and industry and higher education.

Katrine Hildyard will be the party's spokeswoman on child protection as well as the prevention of domestic violence.

Clair Scriven has picked up primary industries and regional development and Jayne Stinson has added planning and local government to her roles.

The changes were prompted by Tony Piccolo and Eddie Hughes quitting the front bench to concentrate on their electorates.

"Our team is a great mix of youth and experience and, for the first time, a 50-50 split of men and women," Mr Malinauskas said on Tuesday.

"I believe our team will proudly represent Labor's values as we present our agenda to the state."

