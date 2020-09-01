National

Accused Vic killer was deluded, court told

By AAP Newswire

A man allegedly murdered his brother with a samurai sword at a Melbourne shopping centre because of bizarre delusions about predestiny and time travel.

Jonathan Dick had paranoid schizophrenia when he killed his sibling, David, with a knife and samurai sword in the Westfield Doncaster shopping centre car park in February 2017, a forensic psychiatrist says.

Similar delusions drove Dick to try to murder former classmate David Cammarata with a pick hammer outside the man's Keilor home in August 2018, Ranji Darjee told Victoria's Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Justice Lex Lasry was urged to find Dick not guilty of the charges by way of mental impairment.

The court was told the 42-year-old had delusions about aliens, September 11, and the Ku Klux Klan and Hells Angels.

Dick believed he was predestined to kill his brother and feared harm, perhaps even death, would befall himself and others if he didn't go ahead with it, Dr Darjee said.

The psychiatrist added Dick believed he would be transported to the future afterwards so he could avoid jail.

He also became convinced Mr Cammarata was part of a conspiracy to attack him when the pair were schoolboys, linked to groups including the Hells Angels.

Dick told Mr Cammarata "you had this coming" when he tried to murder him, prosecutor Patrick Bourke told the court.

He said there was sufficient evidence to find Dick not guilty of murder and attempted murder by way of mental impairment.

Dick became one of Australia's most wanted fugitives after going on the run after his brother's murder.

He was chased down and arrested after Mr Cammarata spotted him lurking in a CBD car park in August last year.

He was doing better in prison because of medication, and his delusional memories had disappeared entirely, Dr Darjee said.

Justice Lasry is due to hand down his decision on Friday.

