Qld border dodger did not have COVID-19

A man who sparked a criminal investigation after flying to Queensland from Victoria did not actually have COVID-19.

The 48-year-old flew from Melbourne's Tullamarine airport to Brisbane aboard Jetstar flight 560 on Monday morning.

The man, reportedly a Bikie gang member, had COVID-19 a few weeks ago but had since returned two negative tests, Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

A Jetstar spokesperson also told AAP that no passengers on that flight had COVID-19.

It's understood the uncertainty about the man's health status emerged after one of his negative test results was unable to be accessed upon his arrival in Brisbane due to an administrative error.

It's unclear whether Queensland Health or its Victorian counterpart was at fault. Comment has been sought from Queensland Health.

The man is currently in mandatory hotel quarantine in Brisbane along with 84 other passengers.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said Queensland and Victorian police were investigating the man in relation to other serious offences.

"This male person is well known to us," Mr Gollschewski told reporters.

No charges have been laid.

Earlier, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk held up the case as a shining example of how effective her border closures were in stemming the spread of COVID-19.

"This is great work from the police that have been able to apprehend this man, who was trying to get into Queensland illegally," she said.

"This goes to show how strong our border measures are and the fact that they are working."

Before confirmation of the man's negative test results, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington accused the premier of allowing "a bikie" to breach the state's border restrictions.