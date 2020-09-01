National

Qld border dodger did not have COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who sparked a criminal investigation after flying to Queensland from Victoria did not actually have COVID-19.

The 48-year-old flew from Melbourne's Tullamarine airport to Brisbane aboard Jetstar flight 560 on Monday morning.

The man, reportedly a Bikie gang member, had COVID-19 a few weeks ago but had since returned two negative tests, Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

A Jetstar spokesperson also told AAP that no passengers on that flight had COVID-19.

It's understood the uncertainty about the man's health status emerged after one of his negative test results was unable to be accessed upon his arrival in Brisbane due to an administrative error.

It's unclear whether Queensland Health or its Victorian counterpart was at fault. Comment has been sought from Queensland Health.

The man is currently in mandatory hotel quarantine in Brisbane along with 84 other passengers.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said Queensland and Victorian police were investigating the man in relation to other serious offences.

"This male person is well known to us," Mr Gollschewski told reporters.

No charges have been laid.

Earlier, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk held up the case as a shining example of how effective her border closures were in stemming the spread of COVID-19.

"This is great work from the police that have been able to apprehend this man, who was trying to get into Queensland illegally," she said.

"This goes to show how strong our border measures are and the fact that they are working."

Before confirmation of the man's negative test results, Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington accused the premier of allowing "a bikie" to breach the state's border restrictions.

Latest articles

National

Voluntary death demand doubles in Victoria

The latest report on Victoria’s voluntary assisted dying scheme shows 124 people have ended their lives since it was legalised in JUne 2019.

AAP Newswire
National

Concern over WA virus travel breaches

Western Australia wants airlines to provide flight manifests so authorities can screen arrivals but airlines say the request is impractical.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney CBD cluster grows, 13 new NSW cases

There have been 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in NSW, including seven linked to a gym in Sydney’s CBD, with that cluster growing to 41.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire