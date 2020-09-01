Accused too tall for Hawi murder: defence

Jamal Eljaidi is simply too tall to be the killer or getaway driver involved in the murder of former bike boss Mick Hawi captured on CCTV, his defence has told a Sydney jury.

David Dalton SC said Eljaidi, who is 195.5cm tall, was in "NBA territory", while pointing out that in the agreed facts photogrammetry expert Dr Albert Chong said the shooter was 186.4cm, give or take 1.67 cm.

Mr Dalton said another expert, Dr Andrew Short, had the driver at a maximum height of 176cm.

The defence lawyer stood next to 32-year-old Eljaidi, to demonstrate the man's height in front of the jury at the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Mr Dalton then compared his client to a range of prominent athletes all taller than 194 cm, including Michael Jordan and Usain Bolt, Australian basketballer Liz Cambage, netballer Caitlin Bassett and cricketer Mitchell Starc.

"The elephant, or more likely for Mr Eljaidi, the giraffe in the room demonstrates he could not be one of those offenders and therefore his DNA wasn't deposited in that vehicle - case closed," Mr Dalton told the jury.

Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi, who became Comancheros national president aged just 22 before relinquishing the role in 2009, was shot dead in his black Mercedes parked outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale on February 15, 2018.

Gym workers and customers recalled seeing the gunman, dressed head to toe in black, fire shots through the driver-side front window before sprinting to a getaway vehicle.

That car was later found burnt out, with prosecutors alleging the gunman and his driver moved into a silver Toyota.

Crown prosecutor Lou Lungo on Monday pointed to a balaclava found in the Toyota identified as the second getaway car used by two men after the ex-Comanchero's murder.

DNA on one side of that balaclava matched the profile of accused shooter Yusuf Nazlioglu, 39, and it had gunshot residue on the other side, the NSW Supreme Court jury has heard.

Both Nazlioglu and Eljaidi have both pleaded not guilty to Mr Hawi's murder and argued there are innocent explanations for why their DNA was found inside the Toyota.

Barrister Avni Djemal for Nazlioglu has yet to deliver his closing address.