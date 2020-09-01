National

Alleged killer claimed to be British royal

By AAP Newswire

General view of the Magistrates court in Brisbane (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who claims to be a member of the British royal family is accused of setting a Brisbane crime figure alight and trapping him in a room while he screamed in agony.

David Charles "Yankee" Edgerley, 34, is facing a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrate Court on Tuesday charged with murdering underworld figure Victor Graveson in September 2017.

Mr Graveson, 65, was a convicted drug trafficker before he was set alight as he slept at his Alexandra Hills home.

Witness Bronwyn Hocking told the court she spotted the smoke and ran toward Mr Graveson's home.

"I saw Yankee standing out the front at the front sliding door," Ms Hocking told the hearing.

"I came through the gates, paused, and I saw what I saw."

Ms Hocking said Edgerley was on the verandah, standing at Mr Graveson's door and holding it closed with two hands.

"Victor was on the other side screaming - he was pulling at the door and the curtains and trying to get out.

"I hit Yankee with something, he turned and looked at me, and then ran off.

"I did not give him a second thought. It all happened very quickly."

Mr Graveson suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died later that day.

He had a lengthy criminal history, having been jailed for 10 years in 1996 for his role in the sale of a cannabis crop worth almost $2 million.

Ms Hocking and her partner Joshua Campbell were regulars at Mr Graveson's home and told the court drug use was common there.

"It was well known that Victor sold drugs," Mr Campbell said.

"Most people that were at Victor's place used drugs or knew of people who used drugs."

Several witnesses said Edgerley's behaviour had been erratic in the weeks and months leading up to Mr Graveson's death, including saying the Queen was his grandmother.

Witness Todd Sell told the court by telephone link that Edgerley told him he was the last surviving member of the British royal family.

"He said he was the last royal and I cracked up, I pissed myself laughing. He really believed that," Mr Sell said.

"He goes 'I am related to the royal family - I am the last royal' and I was like 'righto then'."

The hearing before magistrate Noel Nunan continues.

Latest articles

Finance

China’s export orders shake COVID gloom

With orders on the rise, China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, according to the latest survey.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Zoom rides pandemic to explosive growth

Video conferencing service Zoom has reported revenue for May-July more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $US663.5 million ($A899.5 million).

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE sheds CEO after an external review

QBE Insurance chairman Mike Wilkins will take over the running of the group as CEO Pat Regan departs after three years in the job following a workplace review.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire