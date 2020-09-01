National

Delayed NSW budget to be November 17

By AAP Newswire

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet - AAP

The NSW budget will be delivered on November 17 after it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020/21 budget due to be handed down in March was delayed following a national cabinet meeting as a result of an escalation in COVID-19 cases across the country and the restrictions imposed to limit its spread.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet announced the new budget date on Tuesday.

"Our focus over the last six months has been on protecting the lives of the people of NSW during this pandemic as well as sustaining their livelihoods," he said in a statement.

"Our priority in recovery is supporting jobs, jobs and more jobs and the 2020/21 budget will reflect that."

Mr Perrottet said the Berejiklian government had so far committed nearly $16 billion to COVID-19 health and economic support measures.

"We've made a bigger commitment to protecting our people and economy than any other state or territory and we're determined to drive our recovery as quickly as possible," he said.

