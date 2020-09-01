National

Lockdown hits Melbourne house prices again

By AAP Newswire

An aerial view of houses in the NSW suburb of Balmoral. - AAP

1 of 1

Australian home values have fallen for a fourth straight month, with Melbourne properties suffering the most during Victoria's coronavirus lockdown.

The national CoreLogic home value index fell 0.4 per cent in August, but was still 5.8 per cent higher over the year.

While housing values have continued to trend lower from their pre-COVID-19 highs, on a national basis, the rate of decline has eased over the past two months and five of eight capital cities are now recording steady or rising values.

Melbourne house prices fell 1.2 per cent in August and Sydney values were down 0.5 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Darwin prices rose 1.0 per cent and in Canberra they were up 0.5 per cent.

"The performance of housing markets are intrinsically linked with the extent of social distancing policies and border closures which also have a direct effect on labour market conditions and sentiment," CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless said on Tuesday.

"It's not surprising to see Melbourne as the weakest housing market considering the extent of the virus outbreak, and subsequent restrictions, which have weakened the economic performance of Victoria."

CORELOGIC HOME VALUE INDEX FOR AUGUST

National - minus 0.4 per cent

Sydney - minus 0.5 per cent

Melbourne - minus 1.2 per cent

Brisbane - minus 0.1 per cent

Adelaide - unchanged

Perth - unchanged

Hobart - up 0.1 per cent

Darwin - up 1.0 per cent

Canberra - up 0.5 per cent

Combined Regional - unchanged

Latest articles

Opinion

Answering the calls I never made | Opinion

I have had some very confusing phone conversations lately that have involved people returning a call I never made. Now for a nanosecond I thought it was someone having a great joke at my expense. You know, the typical, “we called two takeaway stores...

Lachlan Durling
Opinion

Word Boy

I am playing Golf. But not as the game’s Scottish founding fathers intended for it to be played. After slating what I have referred to as a ‘pseudo sport’ for a solid five years, I recently succumbed to the plaid-panted...

Liam Nash
Opinion

More council transparency needed

I would like to congratulate Debra Barnes (The News, August 10). Ms Barnes has stated what many ratepayers are thinking about our city council and its ruling bureaucrats. Diaries, briefing notes in particular, of the senior staff of finance and...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire