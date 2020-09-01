National

Victoria’s aged care virus disaster eases

By AAP Newswire

A resident is taken away from a Melbourne aged care facility - AAP

Only one Victorian aged care facility is now rated at high risk as the crisis in the sector eases during the state's second outbreak.

The Victorian aged care response centre, set up early last month, also reports that the number of facilities with outbreaks has dropped by 21 in the past week.

When the centre started in early August, 13 Victorian facilities were rated as high risk.

In a statement, the centre said having only one centre still at high risk was a "significant milestone".

Victoria's second wave took a fearful toll of aged care facilities - at least 420 of the state's 565 deaths are from the sector.

There are 1225 active cases in aged care and 105 Victorian facilities with active outbreaks.

Nearly 500 residents have been transferred out of facilities and into hospitals.

At least two Victorian aged care facilities face lawsuits for their response during the second wave.

