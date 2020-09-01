National

Australian golden wattle set for blast-off

By AAP Newswire

Golden wattle - AAP

1 of 1

One small step for man, one giant leap for Australian golden wattle.

Seeds of the national floral emblem will be blasted into orbit ahead of a visit to the International Space Station.

Australia has handed the precious cargo to the Japan's space agency, which will send the seeds to the United States.

A Space X flight scheduled for October will launch the seeds towards the space station, where they will spend six months before beginning the long journey home.

Back on home soil, Australian school children will plant the golden wattle after the seeds pass biosecurity checks.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said acacias could stabilise soils, prevent erosion, provide fodder for sheep and fix nitrogen levels.

"It might be one small step for these seeds travelling to Japan then America for lift off to the International Space Station before coming back to Australia," he said on Tuesday.

"But our biosecurity measures will take giant steps to ensure the seeds don't pose a risk to our farmers and environment."

Australia's science agency CSIRO collected the seeds from a wild population in Victoria before holding them in the national research collection that houses millions of specimens.

Latest articles

Rugby

Tevita Pangai Jr saved from Broncos axe

Brisbane will honour Tevita Pangai Jr’s NRL contract for 12 months under strict new conditions that if he breaches will see him sacked from the club.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Competitive Josh Morris eyes final prize

Josh and Brett Morris have been competitive since childhood and it’s that nature that has taken the former to 300 NRL games. Now he hopes a premiership awaits.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Force out to rain on Rebels’ Super parade

The Western Force are winless and last on the Super Rugby AU table, but they won’t be lacking motivation in their clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire