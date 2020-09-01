National

NSW expected to widen border zone with Vic

By AAP Newswire

A sign displays COVID-19 restrictions in the border town of Albury. - AAP

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to visit the NSW border town of Albury to announce an easing of the state's border permit system with Victoria.

She will reportedly announce a 50km border buffer zone on either side on Tuesday.

The NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro has been vigorously agitating for border restrictions to be relaxed after meeting with stakeholders in Albury-Wodonga last week.

On Monday, he called for a national code to allow agricultural workers to cross state borders without permits.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall was due to take part in a national agricultural ministers' meeting on Tuesday seeking consensus on the code.

This would allow agricultural workers such as fruit pickers to be designated "essential service" workers like freight workers, allowing them to freely cross state borders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Australia's agriculture ministers agree on the code it will likely go before a national cabinet meeting on Friday for final approval.

