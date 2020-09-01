Patten refers Vic lockdown abuse to police

A torrent of abuse about Victoria's controversial state of emergency bill has prompted crossbencher Fiona Patten to call in the police.

As the Victorian parliament prepares to vote on an extension to the emergency powers, the state recorded five more coronavirus deaths and 70 new cases.

The deaths take the state toll to 570 and the national figure to 677. Tuesday's daily case tally of 70 is the lowest since July 3.

Mr Patten and her fellow crossbenchers will be crucial when state parliament sits on Tuesday to vote on the government's bid to extend the emergency provisions.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has confirmed the amended bill will be for a six-month extension, not 12 months as originally proposed.

Ms Patten said her office had been inundated by phone calls, social media messages and emails opposing the proposal and added some of them had been "incredibly aggressive".

"Some of them, we've referred to the police," the Reason Party MP said.

"This isn't how we do politics in Australia I have never experienced this type of aggression against me in such a personal, sometimes sexual way."

Ms Patten said the majority of people who had contacted her about their opposition to the bill "had got it wrong".

"This is not about a lockdown. This is about ensuring that if someone has COVID, they stay isolated," she said.

"Despite the vile, vicious and aggressive messages that I think all of us are receiving, I will be doing the right thing today.

"If we're going to have a road map, we actually need this bill to pass."

Ms Patten blamed the abuse on various conspiracy groups, including those behind illegal rallies that have sprung up in Melbourne over the last few days.

Premier Daniel Andrews initially wanted a 12-month extension to the state of emergency, which expires on September 13 under the current legislation.

Ms Mikakos said on Tuesday the amended six-month extension will be specific to the pandemic and include additional transparency measures.

Every four weeks when she seeks an extension, Ms Mikakos will need to table fresh advice from the chief health officer in parliament.

"There has never been a more important bill before the Victorian Parliament than this," Ms Mikakos added.

The six-month compromise comes after a week of negotiations between the government and crossbenchers.

With the opposition against the proposal, the bill can only pass with crossbench support.

Victoria's police, doctors, nurses and paramedics unions have all publicly called for the powers to be extended.

Labor will have to vote pass the bill without the backing of ex-party factional powerbroker Adem Somyurek, who plans to abstain from voting on any bills until a corruption watchdog probe over alleged branch stacking is finalised.

Metropolitan Melbourne remains under strict stage four restrictions, including an 8pm to 5am curfew and a ban on travelling beyond a 5km radius of one's home.

Regional Victoria is under slightly less strict stage three restrictions.

But lockdown-weary Victorians will soon be given a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel, as the state government prepares to release a "reopening road map" on Sunday.