Sydney CBD cluster grows, 13 new NSW cases

NSW has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases with a cluster linked to a gym in Sydney's CBD growing to 41 cases.

Of the 13 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, two are in hotel quarantine, 11 are locally acquired and seven of those are linked to the Sydney CBD cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym.

One of the new cases connected to the cluster visited the City Tattersalls gym and two worked at Reddam Early Learning Centre in Lindfield with all staff and children who attended the centre considered close contacts and directed to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Of the other cases reported on Tuesday, one is linked to Liverpool Hospital and three new cases attended St Paul's Catholic College in Greystanes.

All Year 10 students at the western Sydney school have been identified as close contacts and have been directed to get tested and isolate for 14 days. The school will remain closed for onsite learning while contact tracing is underway.

NSW Health has also directed anyone who dined at It's Time for Thai restaurant in Newtown on August 28 between 5pm and 8pm to immediately get tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced an easing of the state's border permit system with Victoria, re-establishing a 50km border buffer zone.

The zone will be expanded from 2.5km on Friday to help border communities go about their lives as normal.

Ms Berejiklian also says if the Sydney CBD cluster remains under control, she may reconsider the ban on visits to Sydney and Central Coast nursing homes in time for Father's Day on Sunday.

"We will update the aged care advice later in the week ahead of Father's Day and may be able to ease restrictions on aged care," she said.

"We are not out of the woods in relation to that cluster, but it's pleasing to know our fears about the CBD cluster have not yet materialised, in that it's being contained."

There are 73 coronavirus patients being treated by NSW Health with six in intensive care and three who are ventilated.