PM, premiers to mull plan for open borders

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is hoping to clinch a commitment from state premiers to return Australia to as normal as possible by Christmas.

Friday's national cabinet meeting looms as a major showdown on interstate travel restrictions, with progress hinging on the advice of an expert medical panel.

Mr Morrison will seek agreement from premiers and chief ministers on coronavirus hotspot definitions, which would guide border closures.

But he's promised to go it alone on the new definition if the states don't sign up.

The prime minister told a coalition joint partyroom meeting on Tuesday he wanted a commitment for things to be "as normal as possible" by Christmas.

Mr Morrison downplayed frayed federal-state relations despite days of escalating attacks on Victoria from deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg.

"Our goal is not to pick fights but to get outcomes so Australians can safely get back to their lives and loved ones," he told partyroom colleagues.

The federal government wants a similar staged lifting of restrictions as during the nation's first coronavirus wave earlier in the year.

Mr Morrison said the Victorian and NSW premiers didn't want hard borders in place any longer than the health situation required.

"We cannot resign Australia to being a dislocated nation under COVID-19," he told parliament.

"There are borders that are in place now and that is understandable.

"But what we have to work to do is to let Australians know that, by Christmas, they will be able to come together."

The prime minister has floated the Danish traffic light hotspot system, which uses yellow to highlight open borders with cases fewer than 20 for every 100,000 residents in an area.

The orange alert level signals quarantine is needed when case rates exceed 30 per 100,000 people, while a red light bans travel when infection spikes occur.

Anthony Albanese accused the prime minister of criticising the Queensland Labor government's border closures, while going easy on Liberal-controlled Tasmania and South Australia.

"It's not national and it is not a cabinet," the Labor leader told 4BC radio.

"Scott Morrison chairs these meetings and the premiers tell each other what they're going to do. Then he goes out and has a press conference and announces it."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is also keen to have borders open for Christmas, but urged caution about moving too quickly.

He raised the prospect of coronavirus testing before travel, saying the issue will be canvassed through national cabinet on Friday.

NSW will expand a Victorian border buffer zone from 2.5km to 50km on Friday.

Victoria is beginning to get its deadly second wave of infections under control, with 70 new cases on Tuesday - the lowest daily increase since early July.

The state also recorded another five deaths, taking the national toll to 657.