RBA to hold fire ahead of weak GDP numbers

By AAP Newswire

People walk past Reserve Bank of Australia building. - AAP

The Reserve Bank is widely expected to keep the cash rate at a record low when the board holds its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting comes a day ahead of the June quarter national accounts, which are likely to confirm the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it does give the central bank's governor Philip Lowe an opportunity to provide some final observations on the report in his post-meeting statement.

Economists' forecasts centre on an economic contraction of around six per cent during the June quarter, marking the biggest decline since the Australian Bureau of Statistics started plotting the national accounts in the late 1950s.

This sharp fall follows a more modest 0.3 per cent decline in the March quarter but will constitute a technical recession of two consecutive quarters of contraction.

It would be the first recession in almost 30 years.

Economists will finalise their forecasts after the ABS releases international trade and government spending figures for the June quarter.

Data on Monday showed business inventories - stock on shelves and in warehouses - dropped by a larger-than-expected three per cent in the June quarter. Economists calculate this will result in a large 0.5 percentage points drag on output.

Other recent quarterly data showed weak household spending and a slump in both building construction and business investment.

The Reserve Bank cut the cash rate to a record low 0.25 per cent in March, when it also introduced a bond buying program to pump liquidity into the financial system while keeping market interest rates low.

Dr Lowe has repeatedly said a further reduction to negative interest rates is unlikely, although he recently told federal politicians it was something that he couldn't rule out given the current economic climate.

The weekly consumer confidence survey - a pointer to future household spending - is also released on Tuesday.

Last week the ANZ-Roy Morgan confidence index rose 4.6 per cent as the number of coronavirus cases continued to fall.

It was one of the highest increases in the last three months, and built on a small gain in the previous week which ended seven straight weeks of losses.

