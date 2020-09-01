Mood sours ahead of recession confirmation

The mood of Australians has generally turned glum but Victorians are starting to see light end of the tunnel as coronavirus cases continue to fall.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index - a pointer to future household spending - fell 2.7 per cent, ending two weeks of gains.

But ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank is encouraged to see confidence in Victoria bucking the trend.

"The continued drop in new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne may be giving hope that the severity of the lockdown can be eased as planned," Mr Plank said, releasing the survey on Tuesday.

More broadly, he thought confidence may be challenged by the expected confirmation that the Australian economy contracted at a record rate in the June quarter.

The June quarter national accounts are due for release on Wednesday.

Economists' forecasts centre on an economic contraction of about six per cent during the June quarter, marking the biggest decline since the Australian Bureau of Statistics started plotting the national accounts in the late 1950s.

This sharp fall follows a more modest 0.3 per cent decline in the March quarter but will constitute a technical recession of two consecutive quarters of contraction.

It would be the first recession in almost 30 years.

While Victorians maybe in a better mood, separate data shows the state's manufacturers are proving a drag on the sector's national recovery.

The Australian Industry Group performance of manufacturing index fell by 4.2 per cent to 49.3 points in August, just below the 50-point mark that separates a contraction in activity from an expansion.

Victoria's index fell 9.3 points to 44 but while NSW was off 5.2 points it still had an index of 51. South Australia also showed a strong expansion while Queensland improved.

"Manufacturers from Victoria, which accounts for about 25 per cent of the national economy, sunk back into negative territory in the month in line with the introduction of severe restrictions on businesses," Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.

The Reserve Bank is widely expected to keep the cash rate at a record low when its board holds its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

But it will give central bank governor Philip Lowe an opportunity to provide some final observations on the upcoming national accounts in his post-meeting statement.

The Reserve Bank cut the cash rate to 0.25 per cent in March, when it also introduced a bond-buying program to pump liquidity into the financial system while keeping market interest rates low.

Dr Lowe has repeatedly said a further reduction to negative interest rates is unlikely, although he recently told federal politicians it was something that he couldn't rule out given the current economic climate.