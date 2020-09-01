National

Australian growth compares well with world

By AAP Newswire

Shipping containers at a terminal in Outer Harbour, Adelaide - AAP

1 of 1

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expects Australia's economic contraction in Wednesday's national accounts won't be as bad as other countries.

Forecasts centre on an economic downturn of around six per cent during the June quarter as a result of restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, although economists concede there is a degree of uncertainty about the result.

But it would compare with the enormous 20 per cent slump in UK gross domestic product and double-digit percentage falls in France, Canada, Germany and the US.

"COVID-19 has wreaked enormous havoc across the global economy," Mr Frydenberg told parliament on Tuesday.

"The expectation is that the fall here will not be as large as we've seen in other countries around the world, indicating the remarkable resilience of the Australian economy."

Even so, if economists are right it will mark the biggest decline since the Australian Bureau of Statistics started plotting the national accounts in the late 1950s.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe went even further back in history, saying the economy is experiencing the biggest contraction since the 1930s.

"As difficult as this is, the downturn is not as severe as earlier expected and a recovery is now under way in most of Australia," Dr Lowe said in a statement following the central bank's monthly board meeting.

The sharp fall in the June quarter follows a more modest 0.3 per cent decline in the March quarter but will constitute a technical recession - two consecutive quarters of contraction.

As expected, the Reserve Bank board left the cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent and will continue to target market interest rates at the same rate through the buying of bonds.

However, the Reserve Bank has extended its term funding facility to allow banks to have access to additional funding at a fixed rate of 25 basis points for three years, which will be available until the end of June 2021 and beyond the original September cut off date.

New ABS figures show Australia's export performance has been a bright spot for an economy in recession, while government spending was also strong.

Net exports - exports minus imports - are expected to add one percentage point to economic growth in the June quarter.

It came as the nation's current account trade surplus ballooned to $17.7 billion in the June quarter compared with $9 billion in the previous three months.

The expected confirmation of a recession was blamed for a decline in consumer confidence in the past week.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index - a pointer to future household spending - fell 2.7 per cent, ending two weeks of gains.

But ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank was encouraged to see confidence in Victoria bucking the trend as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne continued to drop.

While Victorians may be in a better mood, separate data shows the state's house prices remain in decline and its manufacturers are proving a drag on the sector's national recovery.

The national CoreLogic home value index fell 0.4 per cent in August, with Melbourne prices falling 1.2 per cent.

The Australian Industry Group performance of manufacturing index also fell by 4.2 per cent to 49.3 points in August, just below the 50-point mark that separates a contraction in activity from an expansion.

Victoria's index fell 9.3 points to 44 but NSW and South Australian remained in expansion territory and Queensland improved.

Latest articles

News

Calls for better bushfire management in Mitchell Shire

Mitchell Shire will be left unprepared and vulnerable if more is not done to prepare for the upcoming bushfire season, according to Bill Chisholm In a submission to the Bushfire Royal Commission, Mr Chisholm called for more action from government...

David Rak
News

All your gardening and equipment repair needs covered

Whether you’re looking for a gift for the green thumb in the family or getting your tools in ship shape for lockdown gardening, Seymour Mowers and Motorbikes has you covered. Owners Daniel and Belinda Battistin said now was the perfect time to...

David Rak
News

Quality service with a smile at Seymour Flyscreens and Doors

Seymour Flyscreens and Doors is your trusted security door and flyscreen manufacturer across the entire Mitchell Shire. Owners Kim and Jodie Ottrey deliver the highest standards in security doors and flyscreens with an emphasis on the highest level...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire