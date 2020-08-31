WA prisons minister won’t contest election

Veteran West Australian Labor government minister Fran Logan has announced he won't contest in the 2021 state election.

The corrective services minister will vacate the safe seat of Cockburn in March shortly after marking 20 years in state parliament.

Mr Logan, 64, also served as a minister in the previous Gallop and Carpenter governments.

Premier Mark McGowan has paid tribute to the former British migrant who previously held the housing, energy and resources portfolios.

"As a member of my cabinet team, Fran always got on with the job and successfully implemented the state government's agenda," he said in a statement on Monday.

"His ministerial responsibilities can be thankless, but his management in dealing with the legacy of overcrowding in our state's jails has been first-class."

Mr Logan survived calls to resign over a 2018 riot at Greenough Regional Prison, in the state's Mid West, in which 10 inmates escaped.

He came under fire in 2008 after admitting to having repeatedly propositioned a female ministerial staffer, claiming at the time the comments were made in jest.

He later earned praise for opening the state's first alcohol and other drug treatment prison and for his work as emergency services minister.

Sports Minister Mick Murray, Albany MP Peter Watson and Kimberley MP Josie Farrer have previously also flagged plans to retire.

Labor is the overwhelming favourite to retain government at the March poll after coming to power in a landslide win in 2016.