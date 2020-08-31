National

SA man charged over child abuse material

By AAP Newswire

An Adelaide man has been charged with possessing and accessing child abuse material after allegedly making suspicious payments to known offenders in the Philippines.

The 62-year-old was arrested after the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre identified payments being sent to known facilitators of child abuse material.

It's alleged the man's own payments amounted to $65,000 and dated back to 2006.

When Australian Federal Police and local officers searched his home last month they seized a laptop computer, a USB, DVDs and CDs, along with a number of external hard drives.

The AFP said investigators allegedly found child abuse material and extensive communication with suspected Philippines' residents when they did a preliminary examination of the data storage devices.

The man was subsequently charged with possessing child abuse material and with using a carriage service to access child pornography.

Detective Acting Superintendent Gavin Stone said information had been provided to Philippines authorities to try to identify the victims of the abuse and the perpetrators.

He said children were being forced into the most appalling violence on camera for money and anyone who viewed the material online was just as complicit in the abuse as those who physically harmed a child.

The Adelaide man was expected to face Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday.

