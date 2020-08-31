National

Vic County Court cancels all 2020 trials

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the County Court of Victoria (file image)

1 of 1

Jury trials in Victoria's County Court have been cancelled until the end of the year.

The court had initially planned to resume some criminal and civil jury cases between July and September, but those plans were scrapped when restrictions were reintroduced to battle the second wave of COVID-19.

Chief Judge Peter Kidd announced on Monday trials would not resume this year.

"There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timeline and manner in which restrictions may be eased after the current stage four restrictions in Melbourne end," he said.

Expert health advice and restriction levels will factor into any future decisions to resume trials.

While all current trials scheduled from October will now be cancelled, the judge left open the possibility that a pilot program with a limited number of trials could still go ahead if conditions allow.

Priority would be given to those cases that had been listed for the final months of this year.

