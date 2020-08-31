National

GP weeps recalling NSW girl’s flu death

By AAP Newswire

A three-year-old girl who became "floppy and blue" at a Sydney medical centre was likely the "sickest child" a doctor had ever seen before she was rushed to hospital, an inquest has heard.

Less than 24-hours after Caitlin Cruz arrived at Westmead Children's Hospital in October 2016 she died from complications from the flu.

Caitlin was three years and nine months when she and her younger sister returned from preschool to their Lidcombe home with fevers.

After regular doses of Ibuprofen failed to alleviate her systems, Caitlin was taken for a medical examination but continued to deteriorate.

On October 22 at Myhealth Rhodes Medical Centre, Caitlin collapsed in her father's arms before GP Sumeena Qidwai screamed at her assistant to call an ambulance.

"She was floppy and blue and her face and body looked pale," she told the court on Monday.

"I was extremely concerned she's probably the sickest child I have ever seen in an emergency practice."

Caitlin was resuscitated and taken to hospital without a referral note as Dr Qidwai felt her life was in imminent danger, prioritising her expedition in the ambulance instead.

Dr Qidwai burst into tears as she spoke of her devastation following the death of Caitlin, and expressed her deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to the family for their tragic loss.

Dr Qidwai said she was taken aback when the paramedic who arrived appeared dismissive and refused to take the business card of Caitlin's regular doctor.

A report prepared by the Health Care Complaints Commission found some medical staff who attended to Caitlin failed to recognise the seriousness of her condition.

In hospital Caitlin presented with seizure-like activity and an electrocardiogram was organised.

The ECG could not be performed until three-and-a-half hours later because the machine was out of battery, while the results were misinterpreted by a junior doctor with no oversight from a senior practitioner.

The HCCC found it unacceptable that this emergency investigation took so long.

In her opening statement to the court counsel assisting the coroner, Maria Gerace, said if proper medical therapy had been implemented earlier it may have prevented the serious complications that arose and ultimately took her life.

The inquest continues before Deputy State Coroner Derek Lee.

