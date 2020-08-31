Masked Hawi assassin was friend: Crown

A Sydney jury would accept former senior bikie Mick Hawi's masked assassin was his former close friend even without certainty on why the daylight car park killing occurred, a prosecutor has submitted.

Closing his circumstantial case on Monday, crown prosecutor Lou Lungo pointed to a balaclava found in a silver Toyota identified as the second getaway car used by two men after the ex-Comanchero's murder in February 2018.

DNA on one side of that balaclava matched the profile of Yusuf Nazlioglu, 39, and it had gunshot residue on the other side, the NSW Supreme Court jury has heard.

"When you consider all of the evidence - in particular, the DNA on the balaclava - you would find beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Nazlioglu was wearing that balaclava when he shot Mr Hawi," Mr Lungo told the jury.

Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi, who became Comancheros national president aged just 22 before relinquishing the role in 2009, was shot dead in his black Mercedes parked outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale on February 15, 2018.

Gym workers and customers recalled seeing the gunman, dressed head to toe in black, fire shots through the driver-side front window before sprinting to a getaway vehicle.

That car was later found burnt out, with prosecutors alleging the gunman and his driver moved into a silver Toyota.

Nazlioglu and alleged driver Jamal Eljaidi, 32, have both pleaded not guilty to Mr Hawi's murder and argued there are innocent explanations for why their DNA was found inside the Toyota.

The alleged shooter's barrister has also said other people had a greater motive to kill, with the jury hearing of tension between Mr Hawi and self-described Comancheros commander Mark Buddle.

Mr Lungo on Monday dismissed that proposition and pointed to evidence from Mr Hawi's widow that the tension was not "bikie-related".

"Mark Buddle wasn't even in the country," Mr Lungo said of the time of Mr Hawi's death.

"Unless someone indicated that someone could teleport yourself from another country to Australia ... Mark Buddle, in my submission, is another red herring."

A "possible motive" was Mr Nazlioglu and Mr Hawi's falling out on a fishing trip to the NSW Central Coast in the summer of 2016/17 but motive wasn't an "essential ingredient" for the jury to come to verdicts of guilty, Mr Lungo said.

The Toyota was found at a workshop in early March 2018 with DNA matching Eljaidi's profile in places around the driver's seat, the jury has heard.

His barrister has suggested it could have come from work done on the car sometime before February.

Mr Lungo played down that argument, saying no evidence had been presented to show the panel beater ever worked on the Toyota.

Avni Djemal and David Dalton SC, for the accused men, are expected to deliver closing addresses after the Crown concludes.