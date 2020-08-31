National

Prisoner charged over NSW guard stabbing

By AAP Newswire

A prisoner has been charged with stabbing a female prison guard in the back with scissors at Sydney's Silverwater jail.

Police were called to the prison after the guard was attacked by the 26-year-old woman about 8am.

The guard was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition, where she is expected to undergo surgery.

Ambulance Inspector Kevin McSweeneby said four crews, including a specialist medical team, were sent to the jail.

"It was a brutal attack, with the patient having a significant wound to her back," he said.

The guard's alleged assailant was placed in segregation, before facing Burwood local court on Monday charged with malicious wounding.

The 26-year-old inmate was denied bail.

Staff at the jail have been offered counselling after the attack, a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman says.

