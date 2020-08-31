National

NSW prison guard stabbed with scissors

By AAP Newswire

A female prison guard has been stabbed in the back with scissors at Sydney's Silverwater jail.

A 26-year-old prisoner has been placed in segregation and police have been called, with the guard expected to have to undergo surgery.

She was attacked about 8am on Monday and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance Inspector Kevin McSweeney said four crews, including a specialist medical team, were sent to the jail.

"It was a brutal attack, with the patient having a significant wound to her back," he said.

"Paramedics worked to stabilise the patient before getting her to hospital where she is expected to undergo further assessment and surgery."

Staff at the jail have been offered counselling after the attack, a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman says.

