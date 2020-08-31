Qld drug dealer ‘killed during robbery’

A Queensland man must have been part of a plan to rob and kill a drug dealer whose body was put into a toolbox before being buried in a forest, a court has been told.

Ashley Mitchell Scott Dyball denies murdering Samuel Thompson whose decomposed body was found in a shallow grave next to a tomahawk in 2017.

Mr Thompson made thousands of dollars a day selling cannabis, but told friends he was meeting a new supplier on March 7, the day he died.

The trial has seen CCTV footage showing Dyball, 28, arriving at the house of another dealer Roberto Boscaino shortly before Mr Thompson on that day.

Mr Thompson's body was later taken from the house in a toolbox on the back of Boscaino's Mitsubishi Triton ute.

His body was found about three weeks later buried in the Beerburrum State Forest, north of Brisbane.

Dyball's presence at Boscaino's house from the time Mr Thompson arrived until his body was moved showed Dyball must have been involved in the killing, prosecutor David Meredith told the jury in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

He said Dyball would have distanced himself from Boscaino after Mr Thompson's death if he was not part of a plan.

That plan, the Crown argues, was to either kill Mr Thompson and take the money he had to buy cannabis, or to take the money, not give him any drugs and kill him if he resisted.

The trial has heard Mr Thompson died either from a blow to his face with a tomahawk, or from being strangled.

The day after the death Boscaino drove the dealer's distinctive orange Ford Mustang to Pottsville, NSW, where he abandoned the vehicle.

CCTV footage shows Dyball driving his white Chrysler in close proximity to the Mustang before bringing Boscaino back to Brisbane.

But barrister Angus Edwards says the prosecutor's case against Dyball is "one big guess".

Dyball admits he was at Boscaino's house that day, helped clean up after Mr Thompson's death and lied to police when questioned weeks later about the dead dealer.

But Mr Edwards told the jury there is no evidence Dyball was part of a plan to kill Mr Thompson, or even that there was a plan.

Dyball pleaded not guilty at the start of the jury trial last week to a charge of murder and another of improperly interfering with Mr Thompson's remains.

The trial continues.