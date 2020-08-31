Prioritise home aged care, commission told

Providing home care for elderly Australians should be urgently prioritised over residential aged care, a royal commission has been told.

Senior counsel assisting the inquiry, Peter Gray, says the coronavirus pandemic will likely reinforce people's preference to be cared for at home.

He notes it is cheaper for the federal government to provide home care packages at $71 a day on average compared to $191 for residential care.

During opening submissions on Monday, Mr Gray also criticised the aged sector regulator for an apparent drop in assessments of home care service providers since the middle of last year.

He said Australia had a "very high" percentage of aged care recipients in residential facilities compared to other developed countries.

"There should be a far more urgent effort to prioritise home care over residential care," Mr Gray said.

"This is not to disparage residential care. There will always be a place for high quality residential care.

"But, as the research indicates, it is not generally the setting a person would choose."

Mr Gray pointed to several studies which indicated people would prefer to receive care in their home and stay as independent as possible.

However at the end of last financial year there were more than 100,000 people waiting for home care packages to be delivered, he said.

Six per cent of people aged over 65 in Australia live in residential aged care, the second highest proportion in the OCED behind Lithuania, Mr Gray said.

Nearly 19 per cent of people aged 80 or over in Australia are in residential facilities, the highest of any nation in the OECD.

Mr Gray said reviews and audits of home care service providers by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission had steeply fallen since July 2019.

"The new quality standards were introduced at that time," he said.

"It might have been expected that a regulator would seek to increase activity to encourage adherence."

The Aged Care Quality and Safeguard Commission said fewer compliance checks were because of high staff turnover and a greater number of audits on troubled aged care facilities.

The aged care royal commission is examining the home care system across a three-day hearing in Sydney.