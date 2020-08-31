Job outcomes same for science, humanities

Science and mathematics graduates secure work at almost identical rates as humanities students after completing university.

The latest Graduate Outcomes Survey shows 61.6 per cent of science and maths students were in full-time work one year after finishing undergraduate courses.

After three years, the figure rose to 87.1 per cent.

Humanities, culture and social sciences degrees led to 61.9 per cent being in full-time work after a year, rising to 87 per cent after three years.

The federal government will more than double the cost of some humanities courses in a bid to encourage people to enrol in courses it argues lead to higher employability.

Science and maths are among the degrees being made cheaper, along with psychology, agriculture, environmental sciences and health.

Psychology graduates found work at similar levels to humanities and science.

After one year, 62 per cent were in full-time employment, rising to 87.2 per cent after three years.

Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson said it was interesting to note employment rates were the same for humanities and science and maths.

"Australian graduates are remarkably successful competitors in the job market," she said.

The price of teaching, nursing and engineering courses are also set to fall under the controversial plan before federal parliament.

One year after finishing uni, 80 per cent of nursing graduates were working full-time, rising to 92 per cent after three years.

More than 83 per cent of teachers found full-time work after a year, with the figure at almost 94 per cent after three.

Engineering was similar with 81.8 per cent after a year and 95.4 per cent after three.

Overall, nine in 10 university graduates are working full-time after three years.

The government incorrectly attributed the one-year figures for creative arts, humanities, tourism and communications as three-year outcomes.

It compared high employability courses three years after graduation like dentistry (98.3 per cent) and medicine (97.3 per cent) to arts and humanities after one year.

Labor's education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek seized on the mistake.

"Scott Morrison will stop at nothing to deceive people about his plan to make to harder and more expensive for Australians to go to uni," she told AAP.

"It's about time the prime minister was honest. The truth is that the Liberals are jacking up fees for tens of thousands of students, with the cost of some degrees more than doubling."