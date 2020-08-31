National

Alleged tomahawk attacker’s court outburst

By AAP Newswire

A man charged with attempted murder over a Victorian shopping centre tomahawk attack on the weekend has refused to participate in a "kangaroo court" hearing.

Jeffrey Cardwell was arrested on Saturday after the incident in Rosebud, but has refused to speak to a lawyer.

Two men, aged 47 and 63, were injured during the incident.

During a filing hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, he announced "I don't want to speak to anyone", before muttering "untrustworthy, ridiculous isn't it".

The court heard Cardwell was refusing to appear in court, but officers at Frankston's custody centre took a phone to his cell so he had to listen in.

Magistrate Greg McNamara said Cardwell noted he had been offered and refused legal advice.

"F***ing kangaroo court," Cardwell replied, before telling the magistrate to "f*** off".

He repeated "blah blah blah blah" throughout the remainder of the hearing.

Cardwell is due to return to court on November 10.

