Wages bill slumps during COVID pandemic

The wage bill for businesses during the pandemic tumbled by a record amount during the June quarter as COVID-19 lockdowns and a sharp rise in unemployment took their toll.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed wages and salaries slumped 3.3 per cent during the quarter to be even weaker than the 2.3 per cent fall recorded in the June quarter of 2009 and at the time of the global financial crisis.