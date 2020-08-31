National

Wages bill slumps during COVID pandemic

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of Australian currency (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The wage bill for businesses during the pandemic tumbled by a record amount during the June quarter as COVID-19 lockdowns and a sharp rise in unemployment took their toll.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed wages and salaries slumped 3.3 per cent during the quarter to be even weaker than the 2.3 per cent fall recorded in the June quarter of 2009 and at the time of the global financial crisis.

But the bureau's business indicators report for the June quarter also showed company profits jumped by 15 per cent when economists had expected a fall, which it attributed to government subsidies during the pandemic.

Business inventories - stock on shelves and in warehouses - dropped three per cent in the June quarter.

The data feeds into Wednesday's national accounts.

Prior to Monday's data, economists' forecasts centred on a contraction of around six per cent drop during the June quarter, marking the biggest decline since the ABS started plotting the national accounts in the late 1950s.

This sharp fall follows a more modest 0.3 per cent decline in the March quarter and constitutes a technical recession of two consecutive quarters of contraction.

It would be the first recession in almost 30 years.

Latest articles

Sport

Vandermeer set for a stint on sidelines with injury

Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer faces multiple games on the sidelines after copping an injury. The Western Bulldogs youngster suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night’s blockbuster match against Geelong. It was a tough night for Vandermeer...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Australia’s favourite horse was always a hit in the region

In 2012 Subzero — Australia’s favourite horse — dropped in on Tallygaroopna Primary School. He was back in 2013 for a stay at Katandra Farm to recover from a life-threatening illness. And in 2014 was a smash hit at...

Shepparton News
Sport

Legendary Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

SUBZERO, one of the true legends of the turf, has died – aged 32. The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner became an unparalleled ambassador for racing. And much more, becoming loved by the residents of hundreds of aged care homes and schools, which he...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire