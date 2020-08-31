National

Crow must face court over drink driving

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide Crows forward Tyson Stengle will have to face court after a magistrate refused to deal with driving charges in his absence.

Stengle's case came before Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday with the 21-year-old charged over returning a blood-alcohol level of 0.125 when he was stopped by police.

He was also charged with driving an unregistered car at the time and with driving while disqualified or suspended.

Stengle's lawyer asked to enter pleas and make submissions on his behalf but magistrate David McLeod ordered that he appear in person.

The case has been adjourned until October 23 when, according to the court file, it will be finalised.

After the incident in April this year, Stengle was banned for four matches and hit with a $2500 fine by the AFL club with the money donated to charity.

The Crows also said he would undertake a road safety program.

Head of Football Adam Kelly said the sanction reflected the serious nature of the indiscretion and reiterated Stengle had clearly breached the club's standards, as well as those of the broader community.

"Tyson continues to show remorse for his actions and these sanctions are an expression of our disappointment," Kelly said at the time.

"It is crucial that he receives appropriate education on the significant risks and danger of driving while under the influence of alcohol, and road safety more broadly."

