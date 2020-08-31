Qld govt unveils far north tourism funding

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a further $11 million for tourism projects and major events to prop up the coronavirus-ravaged industry in the state's far north.

Ahead of a state cabinet meeting in Cairns on Monday, the premier said the funds will go towards a wildlife park, two caravan parks, a Great Barrier Reef pontoon, accomodation units and attracting major events.

Tourism accounts for 30 per cent of the economy in the far north and supports around 25,000 jobs in the Cairns region alone.

Ms Palaszczuk says tourism has taken a hit from a big drop in international arrivals due to the pandemic but news Brisbane to Cairns is now the busiest air corridor in the country is positive.

"It's a beautiful place to come and visit and we want to encourage more Queenslanders to come up here because Cairns is good to go," she said.

Tourism MInister Kate Jones said $3 million in funds to attract major events, such as AFL matches, would help boost the economy.

She explained that events attract visitors who then spend money in the region, particularly on tourism.

"We know one of the drivers to get people to visit a region is to host events," Ms Jones said.

"That's why as part of the conditions we had with the AFL for example, they had to ensure they had teams based in the region and that they would have games up here.

"This is once again another driver of economic activity that we can use during these tough COVID times."