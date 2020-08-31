Bikie is prime suspect in Qld mum’s murder

A former Finks bikie has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of Queensland woman Tina Greer, who disappeared more than eight years ago.

Police have begun scouring a property on the Gold Coast for the 32-year-old's remains following what they say was a highly credible tip-off.

Ms Greer was last seen by her family in Beechmont on January 18, 2012, before she travelled to the Scenic Rim town of Clumber.

She had planned to visit her bikie boyfriend Les "Grumpy" Sharman and be back to pick up her daughter the next day, but she never returned.

Her car was found parked at Governor's Chair lookout, Spicer's Gap, on January 22.

A 26-year patch member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang, Mr Sharman initially told police Ms Greer had visited his home on January 18 but left about 9.30am the next day.

He has always been a person of interest in the case but was never arrested and died in a car crash on the Gold Coast Hinterland in late 2018.

"We will be naming Les Sharman as our person of interest and that we believe he has murdered Tina," Detective Inspector Damien Hansen told reporters.

Police also believe Sharman had help in disposing of Ms Greer's body and vital evidence connecting him to the murder.

A large-scale search began early Monday at a property in Bonogin.

Det Insp Hansen is hopeful of finding Ms Greer's remains and "very confident" they will be able to bring justice to her family.

There is a $250,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of anyone involved in her death.

Since a media appeal in January, several people have come forward with fresh information that sparked Monday's search.

Once Queensland Police have completed their investigation a report will be prepared for the coroner.