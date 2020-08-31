National

Bikie is prime suspect in Qld mum’s murder

By AAP Newswire

Tina Greer, 32, was last seen alive on January, 18, 2012. - AAP

1 of 1

A former Finks bikie has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of Queensland woman Tina Greer, who disappeared more than eight years ago.

Police have begun scouring a property on the Gold Coast for the 32-year-old's remains following what they say was a highly credible tip-off.

Ms Greer was last seen by her family in Beechmont on January 18, 2012, before she travelled to the Scenic Rim town of Clumber.

She had planned to visit her bikie boyfriend Les "Grumpy" Sharman and be back to pick up her daughter the next day, but she never returned.

Her car was found parked at Governor's Chair lookout, Spicer's Gap, on January 22.

A 26-year patch member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang, Mr Sharman initially told police Ms Greer had visited his home on January 18 but left about 9.30am the next day.

He has always been a person of interest in the case but was never arrested and died in a car crash on the Gold Coast Hinterland in late 2018.

"We will be naming Les Sharman as our person of interest and that we believe he has murdered Tina," Detective Inspector Damien Hansen told reporters.

Police also believe Sharman had help in disposing of Ms Greer's body and vital evidence connecting him to the murder.

A large-scale search began early Monday at a property in Bonogin.

Det Insp Hansen is hopeful of finding Ms Greer's remains and "very confident" they will be able to bring justice to her family.

There is a $250,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of anyone involved in her death.

Since a media appeal in January, several people have come forward with fresh information that sparked Monday's search.

Once Queensland Police have completed their investigation a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Latest articles

Sport

Vandermeer set for a stint on sidelines with injury

Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer faces multiple games on the sidelines after copping an injury. The Western Bulldogs youngster suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night’s blockbuster match against Geelong. It was a tough night for Vandermeer...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Australia’s favourite horse was always a hit in the region

In 2012 Subzero — Australia’s favourite horse — dropped in on Tallygaroopna Primary School. He was back in 2013 for a stay at Katandra Farm to recover from a life-threatening illness. And in 2014 was a smash hit at...

Shepparton News
Sport

Legendary Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

SUBZERO, one of the true legends of the turf, has died – aged 32. The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner became an unparalleled ambassador for racing. And much more, becoming loved by the residents of hundreds of aged care homes and schools, which he...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire