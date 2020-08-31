Qld sets up unit to deal with NSW patients

Queensland's government will set up a unit to deal with interstate residents needing to access specialist healthcare after coming under sustained criticism about border closures.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been panned by local, interstate and federal political rivals over the impact of her state's hard border on northern NSW residents who require specialist medical care in her state.

She says Queensland Health will set up a hotline to streamline medical exemptions for NSW patients by the end of this week.

"We are not going to deny emergency treatment to people in NSW and we are not going to deny specialist appointments to people who need the specialist appointments in Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Let me make that very clear and I understand how distressing this is."

She said she's yet to see any preliminary proposals for a national COVID-19 hotspot system, which could help ease state border restrictions, that could be discussed by National Cabinet on Friday.

The premier took aim at rivals, including Clive Palmer and the Morrison government, for calling for a reopening of Queensland's borders to kick-start the economy.

"The federal government can throw whoever they want at that, we can have Clive Palmer as well, but I'm not going to be moved because fundamentally the health of Queenslanders is my number one concern," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"And you can't have a strong economy ... unless you have health under control."

Queensland recorded just a single new case of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Monday with Health Minister Steven Miles saying a cluster in the southeast seemed contained.

All of the state's 27 active cases are connected to the cluster at Queensland's Corrective Services Academy in Wacol and the Brisbane youth detention centre with no further community transmission detected.

Mr Miles says the new case is a close contact of a known person who became infected and they're believed to have been in the community for just two days before going into quarantine.

"This is really the best we can hope for: very small numbers of people already identified as contacts and already in quarantine and therefore of relatively low risk of continued spread," Mr Miles added.

The health minister said the number of virus tests had returned to a normal level with 6865 conducted in 24 hours to 9am on Monday, down from more than 10,500 in the previous 24 hours.

Health restrictions remain in place preventing more than 10 people gathering in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, the Gold Coast, South Burnett and Goondawindi without a COVID-19 safety plan.

Mr Miles conceded restrictions could remain for up to four weeks.

"That's the kind of thing that we would normally review after one to two incubation periods of no known infectious person in the community, so that's still a number of weeks away," the minister said.

Mr Miles said there was no reason for people to panic and buy face masks as they were only required when social-distancing wasn't possible.