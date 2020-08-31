National

Qld sets up unit to deal with NSW patients

By AAP Newswire

A drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in Murarrie, Brisbane. - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland's government will set up a unit to deal with interstate residents needing to access specialist healthcare after coming under sustained criticism about border closures.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been panned by local, interstate and federal political rivals over the impact of her state's hard border on northern NSW residents who require specialist medical care in her state.

She says Queensland Health will set up a hotline to streamline medical exemptions for NSW patients by the end of this week.

"We are not going to deny emergency treatment to people in NSW and we are not going to deny specialist appointments to people who need the specialist appointments in Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Let me make that very clear and I understand how distressing this is."

She said she's yet to see any preliminary proposals for a national COVID-19 hotspot system, which could help ease state border restrictions, that could be discussed by National Cabinet on Friday.

The premier took aim at rivals, including Clive Palmer and the Morrison government, for calling for a reopening of Queensland's borders to kick-start the economy.

"The federal government can throw whoever they want at that, we can have Clive Palmer as well, but I'm not going to be moved because fundamentally the health of Queenslanders is my number one concern," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"And you can't have a strong economy ... unless you have health under control."

Queensland recorded just a single new case of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Monday with Health Minister Steven Miles saying a cluster in the southeast seemed contained.

All of the state's 27 active cases are connected to the cluster at Queensland's Corrective Services Academy in Wacol and the Brisbane youth detention centre with no further community transmission detected.

Mr Miles says the new case is a close contact of a known person who became infected and they're believed to have been in the community for just two days before going into quarantine.

"This is really the best we can hope for: very small numbers of people already identified as contacts and already in quarantine and therefore of relatively low risk of continued spread," Mr Miles added.

The health minister said the number of virus tests had returned to a normal level with 6865 conducted in 24 hours to 9am on Monday, down from more than 10,500 in the previous 24 hours.

Health restrictions remain in place preventing more than 10 people gathering in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, the Gold Coast, South Burnett and Goondawindi without a COVID-19 safety plan.

Mr Miles conceded restrictions could remain for up to four weeks.

"That's the kind of thing that we would normally review after one to two incubation periods of no known infectious person in the community, so that's still a number of weeks away," the minister said.

Mr Miles said there was no reason for people to panic and buy face masks as they were only required when social-distancing wasn't possible.

Latest articles

Sport

Vandermeer set for a stint on sidelines with injury

Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer faces multiple games on the sidelines after copping an injury. The Western Bulldogs youngster suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night’s blockbuster match against Geelong. It was a tough night for Vandermeer...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Australia’s favourite horse was always a hit in the region

In 2012 Subzero — Australia’s favourite horse — dropped in on Tallygaroopna Primary School. He was back in 2013 for a stay at Katandra Farm to recover from a life-threatening illness. And in 2014 was a smash hit at...

Shepparton News
Sport

Legendary Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

SUBZERO, one of the true legends of the turf, has died – aged 32. The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner became an unparalleled ambassador for racing. And much more, becoming loved by the residents of hundreds of aged care homes and schools, which he...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Second wave of COVID at Sydney CBD gym

Gym-goers at the City Tattersalls Club Sydney CBD have again been exposed to the virus, after another three people attended the facility while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour Bridge crash kills driver

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge is flowing again after a horrific peak-hour head-on crash that left a woman dead and a man fighting for life.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic MP reveals state of emergency deal

Upper house MP Fiona Patten is confident of a deal for a six-month extension of the state of emergency, as Victoria’s new daily COVID-19 cases drop below 100.

AAP Newswire