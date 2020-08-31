National

Qld records one more COVID-19 case

By AAP Newswire

Queensland has recorded just one more case of COVID-19 and the state government believes a cluster in the state's southeast is now under control.

All of the state's 27 currently active cases are connected to the cluster at Queensland's Corrective Services Academy in Wacol and the Brisbane youth detention centre with no further community transmission detected.

"The cluster in the southeast appears to be under control at this stage," Health Minister Steven Miles said on Monday.

He says the new case is a close contact of a known person who became infected and they were believed to have been in the community for just two days before going into quarantine.

"This is really the best we can hope for: very small numbers of people already identified as contacts and already in quarantine and therefore of relatively low risk of continued spread," Mr Miles added.

The health minister said the number of tests had returned to a normal level with 6865 virus tests conducted in 24 hours to 9am on Monday, down from more than 10,500 in the previous 24 hours.

Health restrictions mean no more than 10 people can gather in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, the Gold Coast, South Burnett and Goondawindi without a COVID-19 safety plan.

Mr Miles said there was no reason for people to panic and buy face masks as they were only required when social-distancing wasn't possible.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a new unit in Queensland Health to deal with people from NSW who have specialist medical appointments in her state.

Queensland would not deny emergency medical care to people in NSW, but exemptions could not be made for people to attend funerals as the transmission risk was too high, she said.

Ms Palaszczuk lashed her political rivals, including Clive Palmer and the federal government, for calling for the state to reopen its border.

"Queensland will continue to have our borders closed to keep Queenslanders safe," she said.

"I'm not going to be moved on this, so the federal government can throw whoever they want at that, Clive Palmer as well, but I'm not going to be moved because fundamentally the health of Queenslanders is my number one concern.

"And you can't have a strong economy ... unless you have health under control."

