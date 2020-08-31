Bikie killing investigation moving fast

NSW Police remain concerned the brazen murder of a man linked to the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang could spark retaliatory attacks but say their investigation is going "very fast and very well".

Detective Superintendent Rob Critchlow described the shooting of bikie Fares Abounader outside his southwestern Sydney home on Saturday night as "very calculated, very deliberate and quite brazen".

He said police remain very concerned about revenge attacks.

"Stop it. Don't prosecute your politics in public. Anyone that's involved in further violence will be dealt with most swiftly and precisely by the NSW police," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

The 39-year-old Abounader had reportedly recently defected from the Comancheros to the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang.

The investigation is going "very fast and very well" with many people giving information to police, Det Supt Critchlow said.

"We've already knocked down three doors across Sydney yesterday afternoon and we are going to do many more this week," he said.

"This whole mythology of bikies not speaking (to police) is not always true," he said.

"So anyone involved in this crime should realise some people may be assisting us already."

Abounader was ambushed on a quiet suburban street in Panania just before midnight on Saturday after a night out with friends,

He was gunned down as he was preparing to go inside to his home where his wife and children were sleeping.

"He was attacked in quite a brutal and callous way with the sole purpose of killing him," Det Supt Critchlow said.

Abounader was previously jailed over a March 2009 brawl between warring gangs at Sydney airport, which led to the death of Anthony Zervas, the brother of Hells Angels member Peter Zervas.

He pleaded guilty and in 2012 was sentenced to a total of six years in prison with a non-parole period of four years.

Abounader was the last of 15 people to be prosecuted over the bloody confrontation, prompted by a chance encounter between the rival clubs on a Qantas flight from Melbourne.