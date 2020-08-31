Victoria has 41 deaths as cases drop to 73

Victoria's current lockdown rules could extend beyond September 13, even though the state government is about to finally announce its much-anticipated reopening roadmap.

Premier Daniel Andrews says details on how the restrictions are to be eased will be made public this Sunday - a week before current restrictions are due to end.

Also on Monday, Victoria had 41 coronavirus deaths, an Australian record, although only eight of those fatalities are new.

It takes the state's death toll to 565 and the national figure to 652.

The previous highest daily toll was 25 on August 17.

Mr Andrews says 33 of the latest reported deaths had happened earlier and were reported on Sunday by aged care facilities.

The daily case number is down to 73, the lowest Victorian figure since July 3, and Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton hopes that will drop to about 40-50 by the weekend.

While the government has confirmed the roadmap will be announced this Sunday, there is still no confirmation when restrictions will be eased.

"We can't rule out settings in two weeks time. It is very difficult to know what those settings will be," the premier said.

"What we will provide on Sunday will be the plan that we intend to put in place, the plan that all things being equal, we will put in place.

"Everything has to have that asterisk next to it. I know that is deeply frustrating. It is frustrating for all of us."

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said it was difficult to see Melbourne coming out of its stage four restrictions on September 13, given the current numbers.

"We are going to have to see the numbers down where they're controllable - that's the numbers you're seeing in NSW and Queensland," Dr Coatsworth told the Nine Network.

"You can see the effort that it takes to control numbers between about five to 10 per day.

"But then again, the rate the number is (decreasing) is getting faster in Victoria, so you never know and we just have to look at it on a daily basis."

Victoria's Police Association has called for state of emergency powers to be extended.

It comes as negotiations continue between the state government and crossbenchers over what should happen when the state of emergency provisions expire on September 13.

The premier sparked controversy last week when he announced the government wanted to extend the powers by 12 months to help deal with the coronavirus.

With the opposition immediately saying it would not support the proposal, the government was forced into negotiations with crossbenchers.

There has been talk of a compromise, with the extension reduced to six months, but the premier gave no confirmation ahead of parliament returning on Tuesday.

Now the police association has released a statement on the issue.

"There can be no adequate plan for a return to some normality, if the framework designed to ensure it's done safely and incrementally, is removed," it said.

"This issue is above politics. The safety of our community and our members in this precarious time is too important."

Melbourne is subject to another fortnight of strict stage four restrictions, including an 8pm to 5am curfew and a ban on travelling beyond a five-kilometre radius of home.

Regional Victoria is under slightly less strict stage three restrictions.