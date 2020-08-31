Vic govt to listen to business on virus

Victorian businesses are set to have the ear of premier Daniel Andrews as he plans for industries to open up after many were ravaged by the state's second wave of COVID-19.

Two weeks out from the lockdown's scheduled finish date Mr Andrews has flagged a business announcement is imminent.

"I will make some announcements tomorrow in relation to how we're going to engage with industry, for instance, to make sure that we are getting the latest and best input around what that opening up should look like," he told reporters on Sunday.

It came as the premier remained tightlipped on a broader road map, as cases shot up to 114 on Sunday after creeping under 100 on Saturday.

While Victoria's general downward trend is promising, Mr Andrews said it was still too early to announce what life would look like when restrictions are due to ease on September 13.

Metropolitan Melbourne is subject to another fortnight of strict stage four restrictions, including an 8pm to 5am curfew and a ban on travelling beyond a five-kilometre radius of home.

Regional Victoria is under slightly less strict stage three restrictions.

The premier insists new case numbers would "explode" if restrictions were rolled back now.

The state's next set of rules will be guided by "science and data and evidence" and will likely be in place for "many months", he added.

Meanwhile, it appears likely the government has the support of enough crossbench MPs in the upper house to extend the current state of emergency beyond September 13.

Key crossbencher Fiona Patten said on Saturday she could get support for a sixth-month extension of the state of emergency - rather than a year as originally proposed.

Ms Patten's proposal would allow the government to pass coronavirus-specific laws if the state of emergency is justified to minor parties and independents once a month.

A separate state of disaster order is also set to be extended when it expires this week, allowing the curfew and 5km rule to continue.

Nine of Victoria's 11 deaths on Sunday were linked to outbreaks at aged care facilities.